New Year, New Spotlight

Students at the University of the Cumberlands recently auditioned for Spotlight, an on-campus singing competition mimicking the TV show “American Idol,” on January 17 and 18. Vocalists are able to show off their abilities while competing against their peers for a cash prize of $1,500.

Zach Culver, a member of the Campus Activities Board described the event by stating, “CAB has sponsored this event for ten years now. It’s a great way to get students involved.”

Contestants started their audition process by signing up in the music building at UC. From there, they performed their song of choice for this year’s judges: Jordyne Carmack, Dr. Michael Dickman, and Victor Andzulis, all professors at UC.

Following each student’s auditions, judges gave feedback to the vocalist, deciding whether or not to send them to the first round of the competition, which was held on January 24 at 8 p.m. in the Gatliff Chapel. After auditions, CAB announced that 20 contestants advanced to the first round of the competition.

Dickman said, “I was very impressed with the auditions. We have many talented students going into this year. It’s going to be a big crowd.”

The experience levels vary from student to student. Lucas Lay, a UC sophomore and men’s soccer team member, said following his audition, “I’ve always loved singing, but I haven’t sung in front of anyone until this year. The first time I sang in front of more than two people was maybe an hour ago.”

Many contestants are returning for a second season after losing the competition last year. Elizabeth Stewart, last year’s second place finalist, sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day for the judges. After receiving her golden ticket, she described her anxiety going into Spotlight.

“I almost psyched myself out and didn’t come. Second place is hard to live up to,” Stewart said.

Another contestant, UC junior, Ford Edwards, found his passion at an early age. Edwards sang “Creep” by Radiohead for his audition.