Cozy over cold: How to keep your dorm room warm when it’s feeling chilly

After a long, cold walk to classes there is no better greeting than a warm room that exudes the soft personality of a fuzzy blanket or a steaming cup of coffee. These spaces are quaint nap locations that allow you to unwind from the stressful day, and they also warm your spirits by keeping you content and cozy. But how is a space as this achievable when you have white cinder block walls and white tile flooring? With these tips you’ll be able to better appeal to your senses and create an enticing atmosphere that lures you in from the chills outside.

Delightful Décor

Many would agree that the coziest place for them is their bed. University of the Cumberlands resident student, Abby Carter, explains that her and her roommate utilize their beds to begin creating a comfy atmosphere. “Our beds have lots of throw pillows and decorative throw blankets that make the room super cozy,” said Carter.

Comforters, blankets, and other bedclothes can certainly be personalized to match your style, but according to an article published by Psychology Today in 2011, the type of blankets that are on one’s bed can affect their sleep patterns positively or negatively.

In this article, Alice Hoagland, PhD, director of Insomnia Services at Unity Sleep Disorders Center in Rochester, New York, tells that body temperature drops after the first four hours of sleep, so extreme heat or cold can disturb one’s sleep if their blankets are too thick or thin. The article also goes on to say that blankets that are weighted can act therapeutically if someone is anxious or upset. Karen Moore, OTR/L, an occupational therapist in Franconia, New Hampshire was quoted in the article saying, “Like a firm hug, weighted blankets help us feel secure, grounded, and safe.” One can incorporate this aspect into their dorm room by investing in a thicker comforter that will provide a more weight and will also make your bed look softer and fuller.

Calming Colors

Not only do blankets and pillows act as a sight of comfort, but also the colors on them can help bring more life to the originally whitewashed room.

Carter suggests hanging Christmas lights, colorful wall decorations, or pictures to add to the homelike atmosphere of the room.

“A cozy room is calming to me and helps me relax when I’m stressed out,” said Carter.

Elements of color and individuality will help to give any dorm a more ambient feeling. This tone is also enhanced with lower lighting as it calms down the traditional florescent beams throughout the room.

Carter also states that by giving her room a more comforting feel; it has positively affected her life as a student.

“I am able to focus on my school work if my room feels homey and comforting,” Carter tells.