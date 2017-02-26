Don’t look away: Review of Netflix’s new series “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” has finally made its way to Netflix. The series is based on the best-selling children’s book series of the same title and launched on January 13. The first season has a total of eight episodes that encompass the storylines of the first four books, two episodes per book. Overall the Netflix series has been considered a huge success, receiving an 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb and 92 percent “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stays very close to its source material, since it is written by Daniel Handler, the original author of the books. This might be the reason for its high popularity or it could be the wonderful cast and enveloping subplots.

For those who are not familiar with “A Series of Unfortunate Events” it is the story of three children whose parents perish in a terrible fire. Perish means killed, as Mr. Poe (K. Todd Freeman) would say. They are taken in by the mysterious Count Olaf, portrayed by the comical Neil Patrick Harris, as part of a heinous plot to steal their immense family fortune. The series follows the now orphaned Baudelaire children as they try to escape the clutches of Count Olaf and find a home where their misfortune will come to an end.

The story was adapted in 2004 as a major motion picture starring Jim Carrey in the role of Count Olaf, but there is no real comparison between the movie adaptation and the series. Whether it be the writing or the acting, Harris brings to the silver screen a maniacal villain who, despite being incredibly campy and comical, is utterly brilliant and unrelentingly evil. The series is quite a bit darker than its paper counterpart, but manages to keep a borderline light tone with Harris’s witty banter and quips.

Another famous face that appears in the series is Patrick Warburton portraying the narrator, Lemony Snicket himself. As opposed to the novels and the previous movie, Lemony Snicket plays a larger role than just narrating the unfortunate tale of the Baudelaire orphans. Snicket, as well as the secret society that the Baudelaire parents and Count Olaf belonged to, has an underlying subplot that helps establish a backstory for the series, as well as set up for the possibility of a season two. The subplot is very action-oriented, with the use of a spy-themed narrative that touches on a few different characters that belonged to the secret society.

The opening number for the show is entitled “Look Away,” but it seems almost impossible to do so with such a well-written work. The casting choices are appropriate, the comedy is tasteful and the slight changes that do not appear in the books do not make or break this show. It will have you wondering what horrendous tragedy might befall the Baudelaire’s next. So whatever you do, don’t look away.