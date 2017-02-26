Campus Ministry to Change this Spring

Baptist Campus Ministries is changing their approach to both worship and outreach on UC’s campus this semester.

Instead of hosting weekly worship services, worship will now be held once a month and will qualify as UC Engage credits. The next UC Engage worship nights are Spring Renewal on Feb. 21-23, held in Gatliff Chapel at 8 p.m. each night.

Additionally, campus missionaries, students who have formally agreed to spread the Gospel around UC, will undergo discipleship training each week. The campus missionaries will then train others on campus to be disciples, those people will train others, and so on.

“We want to start a movement,” said Chad Everhart, UC’s campus minister. Everhart said he hopes that “every student gets a chance to hear the Gospel and respond to it.” From this point on, BCM is looking to “saturate places with the gospel.”

This is not a new concept, apparently. Everhart said, “It’s actually an international movement,” typically termed #noplaceleft. Its emphasis: Jesus’s Great Commission written in Matthew 28.

UC senior Natalie Graham, a campus missionary and BCM leader, approves of the new structure. “Discipleship is key,” Graham said. She added, “If this got bigger, I think camaraderie could be a lot better…It just brings people together as a whole.” Graham’s goals are to serve the Lord and “multiply the Kingdom.” “It’s all about the big picture.” Graham said.

Everhart hopes that more students will come to know Christ, and encourages anyone who wants to be a campus missionary to stop by the E. Taylor House, located beside the football office building, for more information.

Baptist Campus Ministries has undergone dramatic changes this year. Instead of a hierarchy of leadership positions, BCM now has a “flat” leadership system, according to Everhart. Plus, there is a bigger emphasis on evangelism. In Everhart’s experience, when college students graduate, they know how to pay bills, make friends, and get a job. “Shouldn’t you learn how to make disciples by the time you graduate?” he asked.

Graham believes BCM’s changes are for the best. If the discipleship program is successful, she thinks it will “improve the atmosphere of the school.” The new structure will have a large impact on newcomers to UC, in her opinion. “I’m almost jealous of the freshmen now,” Graham said.