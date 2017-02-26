Backstage with Elizabeth: A Q+A with Elizabeth Steward

Back at again, Elizabeth Steward is in it to win. Steward placed second in last year’s Spotlight and continues to be a crowd favorite in this semester’s singing competition. Despite her success in the previous season, Steward had reservations about trying out again this year. In this interview, she discusses her musical influences, why she chose to return to Spotlight, and the pressure that comes with being on stage at a small campus.

Q: When did you get into music?

A: I started singing in church when I was 5 years old, and I’ve been singing ever since. I started playing the piano when I was 5 as well, but I’m better at singing so we’ll just go with that.

Q: What’s your favorite type of music to sing?

A: Definitely Christian music, because I’m a church music major, and I want to be a worship leader.

Q: Is it hard for you to juggle school and Spotlight?

A: Sometimes, because preparing for Spotlight is a lot of work, especially when you have to choose all of your songs and practice. Though it’s only every other week so it’s not to bad.

Q: Where do you see yourself going with music?

A: Well, my ultimate goal would be to travel the world, and sing about Jesus! That’s my dream, but right now I’m a church music major.

Q: If you were going after a different profession, what role would music play in your life?

A: I’d Just sing on the side, I guess. I hadn’t really thought about it before because music is my entire life.

Q: Why did you try out for Spotlight again specifically?

A: I wasn’t going to try out again this year. I was going to wait a year, but the prize money is $1,500 this year. I thought that would be a good reason to try out. It’s also the 10th year, so if I win I can say I won the 10th year of Spotlight. That would be pretty cool.

Q: Did the people that wanted you to try out influence you to try out?

A: Yes, definitely. Nicki Marietta, who won last year, said she would drag me to the audition if I didn’t tell her I would try out. My roommate forced me. There were a lot of people encouraging me.

Q: Do you think it’s fair you can try out again?

A: I think it’s fair because when you win you can’t try out again, and that’s a good thing. If you won already you’ll probably win again. I think it’s fair because you get a second shot. I came in second last year, but I didn’t win, so now I get to try to win first place instead of second place. It’s also really fun. I think everyone that has done it before should do it again because it’s so amazing.

Q: Do you struggle with people who are negative, and how do you block that out?

A: Sometimes, I just try not to listen to people because if I do I overthink about it too much. I let it get into my head and then I don’t do as well, so I try to just block it out and sing.