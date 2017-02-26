Big name, Big business: Shaquille O’Neal scheduled to appear on UC’s campus

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets for April 5 at 7 PM. Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal is coming to the University of the Cumberlands as part of the Annual Excellence in Leadership Series. This is the 12th event related to the Leadership Series having had many famous speakers, such as Ben Carson and Rudy Giuliani. O’Neal, however, seems to be a step away from the typical speakers seen in the past, not only being a big name, but being a cultural icon that students can get excited for. If you want to see Shaq though there are a few things you need to know.

“I’m excited for Shaquille O’Neal to be coming to our campus because he’s been involved in work as a sportscaster for the NBA, he has done a few movies and commercials, as well. For me it really comes down to how big on an influence he has been in the field of communications, my major, and in the realm of sports in general,” says UC Junior, Brett Birnberg.

This is a required UC Engage event for all students so reserving tickets is crucial.

Dr. Emily Coleman, Vice President for Student Services, says, “The ticket reservation process is a little different for this event. We are expecting such a large crowd and we’ve had such a high demand for tickets for the event. We are asking that students go in and reserve their tickets for the event. They will be able to stop by Student Services the week of the event to pick up their ticket, but they need to go in and reserve their ticket beforehand so we know that they are coming. This way we can know how many tickets we have left for other populations that want to attend.”

Ticket reservation can be found on the University of the Cumberlands website. Also an e-mail has been sent out to all students in regards to reserving tickets which includes a link to the page. Coleman mentioned that students will be asked not to park on the academic side of campus during the event because they are expecting a large turnout of attendees who are not UC students.

UC Senior, Sam Kozee, says, “I’m extremely excited for Shaq to come to our campus, but I’m a little confused. How did we get Shaq to come to our school? He doesn’t exactly fit the mold of the kind of speakers we’re used to having.”

Jamirae Hammons, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, elaborated on why O’Neal was chosen as the speaker for the 12th Annual Excellence in Leadership Series event, saying, “We work through an agency, The Harry Walker Agency, who helps us find speakers and bring them to us. Not only that, but Dr. Cockrum was a basketball coach for Texas A&M. He had the opportunity to go on a recruiting trip and meet Shaq. Dr. Cockrum loves basketball and Shaq is a very strong leader so it just seemed to fit. It is something we can get excited for as a campus.”

Hammons expanded on their choice for O’Neal, saying, “We have a large student population who are athletes, but as well as an athlete he [O’Neal] is also a business man. He has managed to have a long career and has been able to remain relevant in a very quickly changing world. We hope he will be able to share some life experiences that students can draw from as well as provide some entertainment.”

Hammons also added that the setup for this event will be different from those of previous years. O’Neal is planned to speak to the student body for approximately 15 minutes and then have a follow up Q&A with Dr. Larry Cockrum where he will discuss life experiences, business, success and maybe even a little bit about basketball.