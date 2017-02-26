The campus and community divide: An editorial

Small town America–it’s where the streets downtown are one way and those buildings have just enough age to carry a bit of charm. Williamsburg, Kentucky, is certainly a member in this category of living, but there also happens to be a university just on top of the hill from Main Street. From this street, students can often be seen walking to class or participating in campus events such as small outdoor concerts. Take a further cruise to the downtown streets of Williamsburg and you will soon see the remnants of a town that is not living to its full potential with buildings standing vacant. This is a wide contrast from the breathing campus that lays only a matter of feet from the heart of downtown.

It’s this very divide between the town that leaves students of the university feeling isolated from their surrounding community. The streets of downtown are walking distance from the college, but many of its doors remain sealed and closed. Isn’t part of college supposed to be dedicated to finding your niche?

Isn’t that the time to create a favorite hangout spot and become a regular?

The buildings that line the empty sidewalks now lie as a resounding echo of a town that has once been, rather than the untapped economic and social opportunity that it remains to be.

Student migration patterns speak loudly enough as flocks return home every summer after their semesters are complete. If there were more business growth, students could find employment that would carry them through the summer months and give them a reason to stay in their college town.

This is not to say that the university students are never exposed to activity that might take place downtown, however it is limited. The most common time to see students walking toward this area of town are for Old Fashion Trading Days, a community festival that has occurred annually for 33 years. At this gathering, food vendors and several craft makers set up booths on the sidewalks and roads in order to raise funds for community projects.

While students might visit the streets of downtown in early September, Tara Briggs, owner of Milly’s on Main, a sandwich shop that is located downtown, explains most students do not know about their restaurant.

“More foot traffic from college students downtown would greatly impact our business in a positive way,” comments Briggs.

Not only would more student activity influence Briggs’ business, but also there could be more job opportunities for students and members of the local community if other commercial establishments were to open in the Main Street area.

“Without more businesses coming into town, you are just circulating the same money over and over,” says Briggs.

Marion, Virginia is one town that held strong intentions to see that their Main Street and downtown area did not remain in an economic fall that many towns have faced due to the Great Recession.

John Weinberg from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond states on the Federal Reserve History website that the Great Recession was the deepest economic downturn since World War II and the longest as it lasted 18 months. Unemployment rates also grew to 10 percent from the previous less than five percent.

It’s an understatement to say that cities and towns across the nation felt a jolt in their economic activity during this time period.

But these statistics didn’t prevent this town from pushing on. According to the town of Marion’s Facebook page, “Marion isn’t waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel. This community is creating their own light.”

The town has spent over $4.5 million in renovations in order to attract more customers to their small town. Some of these revamps included restoring downtown buildings and even preserving a historic schoolhouse that is now the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts.

In an article featured in the Knoxville News Sentinel by Clayton Hensley, Hensley writes about trips close to the Knoxville area and claims, “This Main Street Marion treasure blends art inspired from an ancient culture with the history of the state of Virginia.”

The town also holds a notable title, “America’s Coolest Hometown,” and a certification of a Virginia Main Street Community.

Olivia McDonald, executive director of Downtown Marion, explains their process to revitalize their town began with hosting entrepreneurial programs, business training, and mentorships with prospective business owners. People then gained interest in opening their own businesses in Marion.

Since the town transition in 2012, McDonald says there is a positivity and support in the community that shows through the attendance numbers at the local events.

McDonald sums up the entire reformation by stating it, “breathed life back into the community.”

While there is an investment of time, money, and commitment on the forefront, it would be beneficial to not only the atmosphere of the university but also to the surrounding Williamsburg area if there were a revitalization right here at home.

Students would feel more at home if they could make more connections with members of the community outside of the university, or if they had a favorite sidewalk shop to take their families to when they come to visit. Maybe some students might be inspired to one day create their own businesses in their former college town, if it becomes an area of economic promise.

The town of Williamsburg also might not suffer such a vast decrease during the summer months after students leave if there were more of an attraction for them to stay or for tourists to visit.

This sort of transformation to downtown will not only benefit the economy of Williamsburg, but also the social environment that could combine college and community. With Main Street in its current conditions, the two groups have been forced to remain silent, as there are few places to gather and mingle with new faces.

A change as this can undoubtedly not happen overnight, but maybe it’s time to take the first step.

