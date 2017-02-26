Do you want to build a snowman?: A guide to making snow in your dorm room

Winter has not been kind this year. With every week a mix between sweltering heat, and frigid temperatures, there has been little hope for students to see winters most iconic feature; snow. Until now. With just a few ingredients and moments of time, you can be responsible for turning your dorm room into a winter wonderland of your own. When getting ready to make your snow, make sure the space you have is spacious enough to move around in, and that you won’t mind getting it a little messy. It is highly recommended that you have a bowel to mix the ingredients in, and some newspapers or old clothes to lay down on the floor for easier clean up.

Method one: Disposable diapers and water

According to chemistryabout.com author Dr. Anne Helmenstine, one method to make fake snow involves taking a polymer, a molecular structure used in plastics and resins, known as sodium polyacrylate and mixing it with water. Don’t let the scientific name deter you, sodium polyacrylate can be bought at online retailers such as Amazon, or found in local stores in disposable diapers or crystals used to keep garden soil moist. The amounts of each substance you use depends upon the amount of slush you wish your snow to have. The slushier the snow, the more water you add to the sodium polyacrylate. Once you have added the water, simply mix the gel-like substance until you have the desired effect. If at any time you wish to have drier snow, then simply add salt to the mixture to reduce the water intake of the sodium polyacrylate. This mixture is non-toxic, but still unsafe to eat, yet safe to throw away in a trash can when you’re finished using it.

Results

This method of making snow proved to be complicated, yet exciting. I found all of the ingredients at the local Dollar Tree, and the entire process

took only a few minutes to complete. After setting down some newspapers over the floor, I took a pair of scissors and cut open one of the diapers from the top, and pulled out the white cotton substance from inside. After making sure it was spread out on the bottom of the bowl, I then added in some cold water, sloshing around the cotton until it was damp in my hand and cool to the touch. Working my hand around the dampened polyacrylate, I slowly separated it into a thick mushy pile, and then began to add more water as I felt it become drier upon separating into tinier pieces as time went on. When I was finished, the product felt most like the compacted snow lying on the sides of roads and ditches after a snow plow passes through. It was easy to grab and pull apart, being dense and soft, but wasn’t really willing to stick together unless I applied a lot of pressure to it.

Method two: Shaving cream and baking soda.

Another method to making snow comes from growingajeweldrose.com. This method involves more common household items, namely shaving cream and baking soda. All of these items can be found in any local retail store, such as Walmart, or in specialty craft stores. To make this version of snow, simply take a box a baking soda and mix in an entire can of shaving cream slowly. Once the mixture is thoroughly mixed, this should take no more than a minute or two, the snow produced should be fluffy and light, and is easily disposed of in any trash can. For an extra bit of fun with this particular recipe, try adding some vinegar to the mixture in a bowel. The results will be explosive.

Results.

I found this to be the most enjoyable experience I have had with baking soda and shaving cream. Again, after purchasing all of my items at the local Dollar Tree and setting up my little snow haven on the floor, I took the box of baking soda, in this case I purchased a smaller box, but, having a larger box should work just as well, and put it into the bowl, making sure to lightly pack it around the sides and bottom until it was evenly distributed. I then shook up the can of shaving cream and while I sprayed in a generous amount with one hand, took to mixing it with the other. Mixing the ingredients was a little difficult at times because the shaving cream kept sticking to my hand as much as it stuck to the powder, but the snow produced by this method proved to be malleable enough to make snowmen or snow balls, and was silky to the touch as it was cold. It reminded me of fresh fallen snow for how much it slipped through my fingers as I worked, as well as for the fresh scent it put off due to the aromas of the shaving cream.

Method Three: Corn starch, vegetable oil, and glitter.

The final method for making your own snow arises from the website theimaginationtree.com, and involves corn starch and vegetable oil, with just a dash of glitter. All of these items can be found in the local retail stores. First measure out two cups of corn starch into a bowl and mix it around by hand until it’s evenly distributed. Then slowly add in a one-third cup of vegetable oil, pausing after every pour to mix it in with the starch. Finally, while mixing the corn starch add in as much glitter as you desire.

Results

This method proved to be interesting. I have never worked with corn starch before and was surprised by how smooth and sticky it was, especially when I ran the vegetable oil over it. For the vegetable oil I purchased a small bottle at the Dollar Tree, while I had to run to Walmart for the corn starch and glitter. Setting up the room, I started by pouring out the corn starch by eye until I had the amount I wanted to start with. I then added in the oil in round circles over the starch until I had the entire surface covered from one end of the bowel to the next. I then began to knead the mix until the oil had been soaked up the by the starch and I needed to add more until I was satisfied with how the mixture felt and looked. This snow proved to be course and gritty, but yet smooth, and was moldable with enough pressure. It felt like sand, but was very beautiful to look at, the dark oil covered mush contrasting in the light with the silver sparkles I had chosen to use. This version of the snow reminded me of the snow that can be found on gravel roads, with the various leaves and twigs mixed in to create a fantastic scene, but horrible to use for much else.

Overall conclusion

I really enjoyed the second recipe the most out of all the methods. The snow produced with baking soda and shaving cream felt the most realistic in the hand, and was the easiest out of all of the recipes to mold and form into shapes. It was also the most fun to work with because no matter how much of the ingredients I added to the bowl, it stayed relatively stable and wasn’t too soupy or too sand-like as the other two methods turned out to be. It was also the most cost effective of the three methods, and the ones whose ingredients were the easiest to locate and purchase.