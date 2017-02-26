When you call to Him: A devotional

Prayer is one of the most important things when living a Christian life. Through prayer we have a direct connection with God, and are able to build a relationship with Him. However, not all people use this connection. Some find it easy to just forget and put it off. They tend to find excuses as to why they cannot pray at the given time. Continuing this, they can find that they never pray anymore because it is just easier to push it off and end up cutting off their connection with the Lord.

Without a relationship with God, it becomes easier to find yourself surrounded by temptations and finding yourself completely lost. However, no matter how far you find yourself astray, God will always be there to listen and have His arms open wide. “The Lord will hear when I call to Him,” Psalm 4:3 (NKJV).

Wherever you are and whenever you call, the Lord will hear your every cry and be there to help. It is also important to remember to pray in the good times as well as the bad. In bad times it is easier to remember to pray and ask God to fix everything than it is to remember to pray when everything is going in your favor. However it is when you do not pray in the good times that you can find yourself asking for help again. You should always strive to be in a constant state of prayer.

Thank God a few extra times a day. Thank him for each blessing He gives you, including those unseen. Along with the prayer and talking to God, you should be ready to listen as well. At any time God can give you a message and tell you something, you just have to be able to listen.

Some people find themselves listening but they find it hard to act on what the Lord tells them. If you find yourself struggling to act on what God has asked you to do, just remember the reward after will be greater than any fear thrown your way. The Lord will never ask you to do something He doesn’t believe you can do.

The Bible tells us to acknowledge Him and He will direct our path. As long as we are listening and prepared to follow where He calls us, the Lord will lead us to great things. He has a plan for all people; however, before you can figure out His plan for your life you must begin praying and forming a relationship with Him. A healthy and thriving prayer life is key to staying strong with the Lord.