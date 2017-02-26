Summer means Winshape camp for ten UC students

This summer ten UC students will travel to Mt. Berry, Georgia for an opportunity to become a part of Winshape Camps 2017 summer staff.

Among the ten UC students are Caitlyn Howell and Meghann Blackburn, who are returning to Winshape Camps this summer for their second round of camp adventures.

“Winshape Camps is the summer of a life time,” said Meghann Blackburn.

Returning to Winshape Camps was not a hard decision to make for Blackburn. She said, “Experiencing how Winshape Camps teaches kids their worth in Jesus and how much Jesus loves them was something I wanted to be a part of again for sure. They are all about unity and community and that means everything to me.”

The remaining eight students will transform into workers as they venture to Georgia for their first experience of Winshape Camps. These students are Kathryn Green, Natalye Gallagher, Henry Quaye, Heather Greene, Skylar Downs, Shannon Jones, Eric Bowen and Devon McMillin.

“I’m really excited to experience the camp culture and even the culture of the town,” says Kathryn Green, a sophomore at UC. Green, who has worked at other summer camps in the past, is eager to begin her journey as one of Winshape’s sport assistants, and has also joined the program staff.

Quaye’s excitement for camp is having the opportunity to get away from old habits and get closer with God. Quaye said, “I expect to build my relationship with the Lord by helping the kids build their relationship. I want them to have someone to talk to and relate to.”

Similarly, Gallagher said, “I am excited for this experience and to have the opportunity to teach high school freshmen girls how to be faithful throughout anything. I want to see them rely on God and trust in Him, because it only gets harder as you get older.”

Winshape Camps has also recently announced their need of more male counselors and musically-talented individuals. Camp will begin their summer activities with the start of June and will last until the closing of July.

“Sometimes you just have to say ‘Okay, God’ and go where he leads,” Quaye said. He added, “I heard about Winshape first in Gatliff Chapel then at FCA and then again at FCA. So I applied and I will be at Mt. Berry this summer.”